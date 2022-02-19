WCSD discusses recall effort, bus driver shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District Board of Trustees President Dr. Angie Taylor is calling a petition to remove her from office ‘disappointing’.

It was just one of several issues addressed during a virtual call with the school district Friday.

Taylor saying the recall effort takes away from other important issues the district is dealing with.

Washoe County School District President Angie Taylor. WCSD photo. (KOLO)

The petition was started by Robert Beadles. He names a number of reasons behind the action including critical race theory, as well as the district implementing social distancing and mask mandates.

Taylor said the board has consistently taken the actions they have during the pandemic in accordance with Governor Steve Sisolak’s directives.

As for critical race theory, Taylor insists it isn’t even taught in Washoe County schools. “It’s not something that is a part of our curriculum. So yeah, I mean, if there were things in our curriculum that was being told this group of kids, you’re bad, your family is bad. This group of kids, you’re oppressed and you’re never going to be, we’d all be concerned about that if that were happening. That’s not what’s happening.”

The recall effort also suggests that trustees are not listening to concerned parents. Taylor said this is simply not true, and pointed out that the board has sat in public comment meetings for hours, sometimes as late as one or two o’clock in the morning.

We also learned more about the bus driver shortage prompting the district to make changes to bus routes.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 22, bus routes will be suspended on a rotating basis. Students who attend Hug High and Spanish Springs High and their feeder schools will not have the option to ride the bus. Their service is being suspended for a week and the drivers will be moved to other areas to fill in the gaps.

The following week, service will be suspended for other areas.

The district expects this bus rotation will last through the rest of the school year as it struggles to hire bus drivers.

“The simple fact of the matter is we can not compete with the market rates right now,” said Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “As you all know, there has been wage increases across our region over the last two years, and we cannot compete with that with the current funding the way that it is.”

