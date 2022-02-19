Advertisement

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach. (Source: Miami Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno
Mike Clare was identified as the suspect in a murder from November 2021.
Sparks murder suspect found dead in drainage ditch
Containment on the Airport Fire grew to 30 percent Friday.
Containment on Inyo County fire reaches 50%

Latest News

Douglas County logo
Douglas County seeks people to do invocations at commission meetings
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Ottawa police report more than 70 arrests as they begin to clear protesters off the streets...
Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege
Police arrested a Florida mother after they say she and her partner battered and burned her son...
Florida mom, partner accused of battering, burning son for stealing