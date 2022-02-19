Advertisement

US securities agency denies claims it’s harassing Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and...
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. U.S. securities regulators responded to allegations that they are harassing Elon Musk, writing in a letter that they’re following a judge’s instructions in trying to speak with the Tesla CEO’s lawyers about his posts on Twitter. In a letter dated Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, Steven Buchholz of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s San Francisco Office, wrote that the judge handling a securities case against Musk encouraged both sides to confer before raising issues with the court.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:43 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - U.S. securities regulators responded to allegations that they are harassing Tesla CEO Elon Musk, writing in a letter that they’re following a judge’s instructions in trying to speak with Musk’s lawyers about his posts on Twitter.

In a letter dated Friday, Steven Buchholz of the Securities and Exchange Commission wrote that the judge handling a securities case against Musk encouraged both sides to confer before raising issues with the court.

He also denied allegations from Musk’s lawyers that the agency had issued subpoenas in the Musk Twitter case and that the SEC is taking too long to distribute a $40 million penalty from Musk and Tesla that will go to Tesla shareholders.

