Reno police cite 66 in pedestrian safety crackdown

By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department gave out 66 traffic citations on Friday and issued four warnings to drivers and pedestrians as part of pedestrian safety enforcement.

Twelve officers focused on areas where police have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian-related crashes.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided a grant to fund the enforcement.

More information: https://zerofatalitiesnv.com/

