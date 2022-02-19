Advertisement

New nonprofit aims to help survivors of childhood trauma

New nonprofit aims to support victims of childhood trauma
New nonprofit aims to support victims of childhood trauma(KOLO)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:39 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new resource in our area for those dealing with mental health issues stemming from experiences in their younger years.

The National Foundation for Adult Victims of Childhood Trauma is a nonprofit that studies victims to help offer and develop better treatment.

Founder Christopher Conway has his own experiences with childhood trauma.

“Our mission is basically simply complex, to relieve as much suffering as possible while creating opportunities for miracles to happen,” said Conway.

He says what makes their approach special is the ability to create a ‘soul to soul’ relationship.

“Our therapists have gone through their own childhood traumas. It’s one therapist who has dealt with their childhood trauma talking to somebody else who’s trying to get through theirs,” said Conway.

The faith-based nonprofit has three main focuses relationship/domestic violence, substance abuse, and social displacement.

“Most of those traumas, the outcomes are personality disorders or personality disorder traits and if you don’t deal with the traumas and the disorders… The outcome is domestic violence, the outcome is substance abuse, the outcome is homelessness,” said Conway.

Those seeking services through the foundation will first go through assessments to make sure it is the right fit.

Right now there are open spots for a weekly relationship support group, focused on triggers and a mentorship program.

All services are free and online.

“What we’re trying to do also is eliminate the excuses to get help. ‘Oh, I don’t have the money,’ no worries. ‘Oh, I can’t get there, well it’s online’,” said Conway.

The nonprofit is still in the funding stages and is working on reaching out to the governor about a state-wide domestic violence reduction programming.

If you would like to volunteer, donate or learn about other programs in the works, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening
Mike Clare was identified as the suspect in a murder from November 2021.
Sparks murder suspect found dead in drainage ditch

Latest News

Reynaldo Crespin
Las Vegas police seek teacher, pastor as sex crimes suspect
Silver medal winner United States' David Wise celebrates during the venue award ceremony for...
Reno’s David Wise gets Olympic medal
Group recreates Donner Party rescue
Group Retraces Path of Donner Party Relief Party
Donner Party relief reenactors arrive at state park
Walking in the footsteps of Donner Party rescuers