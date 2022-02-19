New nonprofit aims to help survivors of childhood trauma

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new resource in our area for those dealing with mental health issues stemming from experiences in their younger years.

The National Foundation for Adult Victims of Childhood Trauma is a nonprofit that studies victims to help offer and develop better treatment.

Founder Christopher Conway has his own experiences with childhood trauma.

“Our mission is basically simply complex, to relieve as much suffering as possible while creating opportunities for miracles to happen,” said Conway.

He says what makes their approach special is the ability to create a ‘soul to soul’ relationship.

“Our therapists have gone through their own childhood traumas. It’s one therapist who has dealt with their childhood trauma talking to somebody else who’s trying to get through theirs,” said Conway.

The faith-based nonprofit has three main focuses relationship/domestic violence, substance abuse, and social displacement.

“Most of those traumas, the outcomes are personality disorders or personality disorder traits and if you don’t deal with the traumas and the disorders… The outcome is domestic violence, the outcome is substance abuse, the outcome is homelessness,” said Conway.

Those seeking services through the foundation will first go through assessments to make sure it is the right fit.

Right now there are open spots for a weekly relationship support group, focused on triggers and a mentorship program.

All services are free and online.

“What we’re trying to do also is eliminate the excuses to get help. ‘Oh, I don’t have the money,’ no worries. ‘Oh, I can’t get there, well it’s online’,” said Conway.

The nonprofit is still in the funding stages and is working on reaching out to the governor about a state-wide domestic violence reduction programming.

If you would like to volunteer, donate or learn about other programs in the works, click here.

