Las Vegas: Woman gets up to 20 years in prison for fatal push from bus

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for pushing a 74-year-old man off a stopped bus and causing his death.

Under a plea agreement and the sentence imposed Friday, Cadesha Bishop must serve at least eight years in prison before being eligible for parole.

She pleaded guilty Dec. 27 to a reduced charge of abuse of an older or vulnerable person resulting in death.

The 28-year-old Bishop was originally charged with murder in the 2019 death of Serge Fournier. He died about a month after he landed on his head on a sidewalk.

