Las Vegas police seek teacher, pastor as sex crimes suspect

Reynaldo Crespin
Reynaldo Crespin(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:47 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a man suspected of sex crimes against children who worked as a teacher and a pastor.

Reynaldo Crespin. 59, is wanted for several sex crimes, Las Vegas Metro said in a statement on Friday.

Court documents indicate Crespin faces nine felony charges, including two sexual assault counts against a person younger than 14, two sexual assault counts against a person younger than 16 and five counts of lewdness.

Crespin is listed as pastor at New Horizon Christian Church in northeast Las Vegas, the church website said. According to the biography on the church’s website, he and his wife served as the pastors there since it opened in 2002.

The Clark County School District said someone with same name as Reynaldo Crespin worked as an elementary school teacher at Hickey Elementary. CCSD said that person was hired in July 2016 and left this month.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to https://crimestoppersofnv.com.

