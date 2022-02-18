WCSD Zoning Advisory Committee suggests attendance zoning changes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District’s Zoning Committee voted on Thursday night to recommend two proposals for schools in south Reno.

The suggested changes for the 2023-2024 school year aim to help with current and projected enrollment growth.

“We cleaned up some lines that were drawn well before this development was put together,” said Christine Hull, chair of the Zoning Advisory Committee.

In preparation for the new housing developments in the Veterans Parkway corridor, the committee voted to have parts of the development close to Donner Springs headed to that elementary school.

“Then we have, right on the South Meadows area, that’s going to be split between Poulakidas and Double Diamond.

Hull says that area will take a couple of decades to fully develop.

In regards to the new elementary school built in the Rio Wrangler area, the committee heard a lot of public comment and was presented with multiple options.

According to Hull growth in that area has exceeded expectations.

“We actually wind up voting to keep a subdivision at Brown Elementary School and we’re making the recommendation that two other areas, that we hadn’t looked at before, which are actually pretty close to the Rio Wrangler school will now be zoned for there,” said Hull.

She says this will impact transportation by reducing the number of bus routes.

The suggested changes will be sent to WCSD Board of Trustees, who also hear from the public and make a final vote.

You can see all the material presented on Thursday’s meeting here: https://go.boarddocs.com/nv/washoe/Board.nsf/files/CBMQHD68E5A5/$file/February%202022%20Zoning%20Presentation.pdf

