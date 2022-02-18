Advertisement

WCSD Zoning Advisory Committee suggests attendance zoning changes

WCSD Zoning Committee suggests changes
WCSD Zoning Committee suggests changes(KOLO)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:12 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District’s Zoning Committee voted on Thursday night to recommend two proposals for schools in south Reno.

The suggested changes for the 2023-2024 school year aim to help with current and projected enrollment growth.

“We cleaned up some lines that were drawn well before this development was put together,” said Christine Hull, chair of the Zoning Advisory Committee.

In preparation for the new housing developments in the Veterans Parkway corridor, the committee voted to have parts of the development close to Donner Springs headed to that elementary school.

“Then we have, right on the South Meadows area, that’s going to be split between Poulakidas and Double Diamond.

Hull says that area will take a couple of decades to fully develop.

In regards to the new elementary school built in the Rio Wrangler area, the committee heard a lot of public comment and was presented with multiple options.

According to Hull growth in that area has exceeded expectations.

“We actually wind up voting to keep a subdivision at Brown Elementary School and we’re making the recommendation that two other areas, that we hadn’t looked at before, which are actually pretty close to the Rio Wrangler school will now be zoned for there,” said Hull.

She says this will impact transportation by reducing the number of bus routes.

The suggested changes will be sent to WCSD Board of Trustees, who also hear from the public and make a final vote.

You can see all the material presented on Thursday’s meeting here: https://go.boarddocs.com/nv/washoe/Board.nsf/files/CBMQHD68E5A5/$file/February%202022%20Zoning%20Presentation.pdf

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening

Latest News

Surfer Dailin Tello Diaz laying down for a portrait on the beach of Termales on the Pacific...
Art exhibit of teen Columbian surfers at Reno City Hall gallery
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue puts out a car fire that closed northbound Interstate 580 at the...
Northbound I-580 in Washoe Valley reopens after car fire
Teofila Valdez
Police ask for help finding missing Sparks woman
The new child care facility in Ely operated by the Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows....
Copper mine contributes $500,000 to help start Ely child care facility