Vegas: Clerk shot patron who refused to wear mask then killed self

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:42 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say a convenience store clerk killed himself earlier this month just minutes after he shot a customer who refused to wear a mask and walked out without paying for three bags of chips.

A police report says the clerk would have faced criminal charges if he’d survived.

The Feb. 6 shootings in northwest Las Vegas came four days before Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted Nevada’s COVID-19 mask mandate.

The cashier at the Terrible’s gas station/store was pronounced dead at the scene. The customer’s ex-girlfriend took him to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder and later released.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

