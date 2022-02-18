Reno Ice Raiders return to home ice

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Ice Raiders are returning to home ice for the first time since January 22. They’re just more than half way through their first season in Reno and are 8-9 on the season.

They’re set to host the Fond du Lac Bears for the first time this season on February 18. They’ll follow that up with a second game against the Bears on February 18. Both will be held at Reno Ice in South Reno.

The Reno Ice Raiders also regularly partner with local businesses for meet and greets. The next one will be on Saturday, February 19 from Noon to 2 at Pinion Bottle in Reno.

