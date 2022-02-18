Advertisement

Police ask for help finding missing Sparks woman

Teofila Valdez
Teofila Valdez(Sparks Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:01 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Teofila Valdez, 62, who was last seen Thursday about 6 p.m. walking away from her home in the 1000 block of Rock Boulevard.

Valdez has dementia.

She wore a blue shirt and blue jeans and had a black garbage bag, Police described her as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening

Latest News

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue puts out a car fire that closed northbound Interstate 580 at the...
Northbound I-580 in Washoe Valley reopens after car fire
The new child care facility in Ely operated by the Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows....
Copper mine contributes $500,000 to help start Ely child care facility
Inmates train horses
Nevada Inmates Train Wild Horses For Adoption
The Airport Fire has burned nearly 4,000 acres in Inyo County.
Inyo County wildfire reaches 4,136 acres; mop up started