Police ask for help finding missing Sparks woman
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:01 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Teofila Valdez, 62, who was last seen Thursday about 6 p.m. walking away from her home in the 1000 block of Rock Boulevard.
Valdez has dementia.
She wore a blue shirt and blue jeans and had a black garbage bag, Police described her as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231.
