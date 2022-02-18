Police ask for help finding missing Sparks woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Teofila Valdez, 62, who was last seen Thursday about 6 p.m. walking away from her home in the 1000 block of Rock Boulevard.

Valdez has dementia.

She wore a blue shirt and blue jeans and had a black garbage bag, Police described her as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.