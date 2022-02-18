Advertisement

NHD announces $300.7M to go towards affordable housing

(Roger Kisby/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
By John Macaluso
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:11 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) The Nevada Housing Division has announced $300.7 million has been allocated to bringing more affordable housing to the state.

The money comes from The Department of Business and Industry’s tax-exempt private activity bond (PAB) program. The program facilitates public and private sector collaboration by financing eligible projects at below market interest rates. Bonding authority can be used for projects like industrial manufacturing, healthcare facilities, and affordable housing development.

“There’s a huge demand both in Clark County and in Washoe County for housing projects,” said Steve Aichroth, Nevada Housing Division Administrator. “It’s really going to assist the development community in being able to build these projects.”

14 affordable housing developments are currently under construction throughout the state. All are expected to be completed by 2024 and include a mix of senior and family complexes. The PAB project contributed to these developments, but the $300.7 million will be used for future projects and it could be a while before we see it’s effect on our communities.

“We get those projects, they get approved if they’re closed,” said Terry Reynolds, Business and Industry Director. “If it’s new construction, that’s when the dirt starts moving. It usually takes about two years, roughly, for a new construction project to go from approval, to completion to where it can be occupied.”

That money isn’t exclusively for new developments. It will also be used for keeping older affordable housing in good condition.

“We’ve had several, both in Washoe County and in Clark County that have been rehabilitated and, to do that in using that funding, it allows them to stay affordable for a longer period of time,” said Aichroth.

Here in Reno, the city council is expected to discuss how to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to potentially create more affordable housing options in town. That’s happening in a special meeting on Tuesday, February 22.

