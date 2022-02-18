Movie Minute: Big heartthrobs take centerstage on the big screen this weekend... so does a serial killer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some of Hollywood’s hottest actors will be premiering their latest movies Feb. 18. Channing Tatum in Dog, and Tom Holland and Mark Walberg in Uncharted compete to be the top earners this weekend.

More on the fringe side of movie-going, Ted K: Unabomber is sure to excite true crime fans as writers of the film took many of Ted Kaczynski’s lines directly from the real Unabomber’s manifesto.

Fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won’t be able to be reached this weekend. Season 4 of the award winning Amazon Prime series debuts Friday. The studio recently announced that the show will end after Season 5.

KOLO 8 News Now producer and in-house movie enthusiast.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.