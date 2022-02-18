Moment Ski Company’s new factory store

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local ski company has expanded into a new warehouse. This move was needed due to the demand for Moment Skis.

The process of moving into a new factory has not stopped production for Moment Ski Company. With the new space, it gives them more room to make skis for anybody, even local Olympian David Wise.

" Essentially I have been the crash test dummy for them,” Wise said.

Trial and error are what has made these skis what they are today. Moment Skis Company made a big move to a new factory store to continue what they started nineteen years ago. The biggest little ski shop made this change during ski season, while continuing to produce more models, size options, and even new bindings.

Luke Jacobson, CEO of Moment shared how this business began,

“Moment started as just us being skiers and we learned the business element down the road and so when we make skis it always comes from a really die-hard core skier perspective,” Jacobson said.

That perspective is what caught the attention of David Wise. He brought his skis in and asked moment to make changes that worked for him,

Wise mentioned,

“The Moment guys got excited, they were like this is what we’re into, let’s fix this problem.”

Jacobson shared how much of an honor it’s been to work with Wise,

“We just kept on improving and improving and you know the ski that we made that won him gold at the last Olympics is the same skis now just with a different graphic, so it works for him if it’s not broken- don’t fix it.”, Jacobson said.

To take skis to the Olympics that are hand-crafted right from Northern Nevada is what makes all the difference,

“I’m all about supporting American-made products, but how much cooler is it to be able to take that to another level and say I’m supporting Reno-made products, it’s amazing, " Wise said.

Moment Skis will be in action tonight. Watch David Wise compete for the gold in the Men’s Freeski HalfPipe finals.

