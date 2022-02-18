Advertisement

Manogue, Douglas girls book trip to state and set up 5A North title bout

2-17-22
By Mike Stefansson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:49 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Manogue and Douglas will play in Saturday’s 5A Northern Championship game after each picked up semifinal wins Thursday.

The top-seed Miners ran past McQueen, 63-32, while Douglas went on the road and upset second-seeded Damonte Ranch, 45-36.

With the wins, both teams have qualified for the 5A State Tournaments next week in Reno.

Saturday’s title game tips at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by the boys’ battle between Spanish Springs and Douglas at 6:30 p.m.

