Manogue, Douglas girls book trip to state and set up 5A North title bout

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Manogue and Douglas will play in Saturday’s 5A Northern Championship game after each picked up semifinal wins Thursday.

The top-seed Miners ran past McQueen, 63-32, while Douglas went on the road and upset second-seeded Damonte Ranch, 45-36.

With the wins, both teams have qualified for the 5A State Tournaments next week in Reno.

Saturday’s title game tips at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by the boys’ battle between Spanish Springs and Douglas at 6:30 p.m.

