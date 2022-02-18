Inmates train wild horses for another life, learning life skills themselves

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Any day you’ll find a group of men putting horses through their paces at an arena at the Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City.

When you think about it the horses and their riders have a good deal in common. Neither chose to be here. The horses were taken from their free roaming life on Nevada’s rangeland. Their trainers, each an inmate in the state’s prison system, are here after taking wrong turns in their lives,.

The horses will be moving on in a week to new, forever homes. Their trainers are getting them ready for that transition.

For some the process got off to a rocky start. Terry Jones has been working with the roan gelding he named ‘Big Red’ for four months. “He tried to jump out of the corral. He was an onery one.”

Craig Kenison has been working with his mare for seven months. he named her ‘Jolene,’ after--you know--the song and the singer.

“She’s got this pretty face and long fetlock and she’s got a really big muzzle and lips on her. so i thought it might be fitting.”

Any of these men will tell you getting a formerly wild horse to this point takes patience and work.

“They are relying on you,” says Kenison. “I show up every day. I ask a lot of her and she also needs my respect and a lot from me too.”

It’s not hard to imagine the changes in these horses, but the men have been changing too.”

Jones and Kenison had some experience with horses before signing up. They are an exception. Many were as green as the horses when they arrived. Chief trainer Hank curry said for them the first lesson was learning how to ride.

“It’s taken months of daily work to get rider and horse to this point. that kind of effort teaches its own lessons,

“As these guys are learning this stuff, they generally develop a love to come to work,” says Curry, noting some had never held down a regular job on the outside, “They take a pride in that horse. I think that makes all the difference.”

Saturday, February 26, the horses will be moving on to new lives, auctioned in a sale that draws buyers from all over eager to own a living symbol of the western range The inmates will say goodbye--a moment they will admit can be emotional-- staying behind to take on new horses that curry will choose from the hundreds being held here.

Some day, they too will leave, like their mounts changed and better prepared for life on the outside.

