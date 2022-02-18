Gov. Sisolak to address pandemic recovery in off-year State of the State speech

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak is set to deliver an off-year State of the State speech.

He plans to address how Nevada will spend billions of dollars in pandemic assistance to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as set the stage for his proposed budget next year.

State law requires governors to give a speech before the start of every regular session of the legislature which is every two years.

The last time an off-year speech was given was in 2010 when then Governor Jim Gibbons spoke on the economic impacts of the Great Recession.

Gov. Sisolak’s speech will be given virtually from Southern Nevada on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 12 p.m.

