Crash kills man near Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Silver Springs man died Jan. 18 in a rollover on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police announced Wednesday.

The single-vehicle rollover happened about 9:57 p.m. on U.S. 50 near Rocky Road, NSP said

For an unknown reason, a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer going eastbound left the right side of the road, The driver reentered the road, overcorrected and went off the right side of the road for a second time and overturned, NSP said.

Driver John Merrill III, 33, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to email ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us about Case #220101266.

