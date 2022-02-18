Crash kills man near Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Silver Springs man died Jan. 18 in a rollover on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police announced Wednesday.
The single-vehicle rollover happened about 9:57 p.m. on U.S. 50 near Rocky Road, NSP said
For an unknown reason, a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer going eastbound left the right side of the road, The driver reentered the road, overcorrected and went off the right side of the road for a second time and overturned, NSP said.
Driver John Merrill III, 33, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to email ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us about Case #220101266.
