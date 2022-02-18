Advertisement

Copper mine contributes $500,000 to help start Ely child care facility

The new child care facility in Ely operated by the Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows....
The new child care facility in Ely operated by the Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows. The KGHM Robinson Mine donated $500,000 t help start the facility.(KGHM Robinson Mine)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:18 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) -A White Pine County copper mine has donated $500,000 towards starting a new $1.5 million childcare facility in Ely.

The KGHM Robinson Mine is kickstarting the money for the facility for kids 6 weeks to 5 years old that will be operated by the Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows. The club already operates a facility in Ely for children ages 5 to 18.

It will be in a building owned by the White Pine County School District and can hold as many as 70 kids.

“As a fourth-generation Nevadan myself and as a mother, I know the challenges parents in this community face when it comes to a shortage of licensed childcare options,” Amanda Hilton, general manager for KGHM – Robinson Mine, said in a statement. “Our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is a fantastic step toward addressing that need in a quality way.”

More information will be released when the facility is able to accept applications.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening

Latest News

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Actor Jeremy Renner’s new Disney+ show takes occupancy at The Generator
This was the scene at the Sparks Marina for Dragon Boat races in 2017. Photo by Chris...
New categories for cancer survivors, paraplegics in dragon boat racing
Reno Arch
The Biggest Little Wedding Crawl
Back in 2017, crews make efforts to mitigate flooding on Swan Lake.
Commissioners hear update on flood mitigation efforts in the North Valleys