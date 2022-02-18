Copper mine contributes $500,000 to help start Ely child care facility

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) -A White Pine County copper mine has donated $500,000 towards starting a new $1.5 million childcare facility in Ely.

The KGHM Robinson Mine is kickstarting the money for the facility for kids 6 weeks to 5 years old that will be operated by the Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows. The club already operates a facility in Ely for children ages 5 to 18.

It will be in a building owned by the White Pine County School District and can hold as many as 70 kids.

“As a fourth-generation Nevadan myself and as a mother, I know the challenges parents in this community face when it comes to a shortage of licensed childcare options,” Amanda Hilton, general manager for KGHM – Robinson Mine, said in a statement. “Our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is a fantastic step toward addressing that need in a quality way.”

More information will be released when the facility is able to accept applications.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.