Advertisement

Charges: Current, former East L.A. CHP officers faked overtime

A California Highway Patrol vehicle is parked outside the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif,...
A California Highway Patrol vehicle is parked outside the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. California Attorney General Rob Bonta says 54 current and former Highway Patrol Officers have been charge with racking up more than $226,000 in phony hours in an overtime fraud scheme. The charges, announced Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, set from a criminal investigation of offices in the East Lost Angeles station. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:55 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - California’s attorney general says 54 current and former Highway Patrol officers have been charged with racking up more than $226,000 in phony hours in an overtime fraud scheme.

The charges announced Thursday stem from a criminal investigation of officers in the East Los Angeles station.

Prosecutors say between 2016 and mid-2018, the officers recorded hours of phony overtime while patrolling high-occupancy traffic lanes or providing protection to state transportation workers in construction zones.

The highway patrol says the agency takes allegations of misconduct seriously.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening

Latest News

Inmates train horses
Nevada Inmates Train Wild Horses For Adoption
The Airport Fire has burned nearly 4,000 acres in Inyo County.
Evacuations in Inyo County wildfire lifted
Inmate and mustang at Stewart Conservation Camp
Inmates train wild horses for another life, learning life skills themselves
AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN NEVADA
AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN NEVADA