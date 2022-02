RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Northbound Interstate 580 was closed Thursday night in Washoe Valley due to a vehicle fire at the Bowers Mansion Road exit, the Nevada State Police report.

There is no estimate with the road will reopen.

People are urged to drive carefully in the area.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded.

