Baker’s Mark: Carissa Byram shares how a health scare motivated her to create her own sweets business

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carissa Byram has a stroke in 2020 that left her blind in one eye and unable to work outside the home. Through her recovery, she found a renewed love for baking and making chocolates. She started an at-home bakeshop called Sweet Strokes- named after the medical scare that prompted her to pursue her passion. She loves to experiment with flavors and has several “secret recipes” on her menu - including a Root Beer Float flavored chocolate!

On Morning Break , Byram stopped by the Baker’s Mark kitchen to show us how to make our own chocolates at home.

Ingredients:

Melting wafers

Flavoring

Coconut oil

Colors of your liking

Sprinkles (optional)

Supplies:

Double Boiler

Plastic spatula

Molds

Squeeze bottles or droppers

Directions:

Bring double boiler pot of water to a low boil. You don’t want your temperature too high. The key is hot but not a rolling boil so your chocolate doesn’t scorch. Add your coconut oil and melting wafers and gently stir. Keep a close eye and stir frequently so as not to end up lumpy or burnt. Look for chocolate to get to a “pancake batter like” consistency. Add your colors and flavors while still stirring. Carefully transfer to squeeze bottle and pour into your molds. Set in freezer 10-15 minutes. Pop out and enjoy.

Follow Sweet Strokes on Facebook. This is where you can also place an order for yourself or your loved ones.

