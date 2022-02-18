Baker’s Mark: Carissa Byram shares how a health scare motivated her to create her own sweets business
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:54 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carissa Byram has a stroke in 2020 that left her blind in one eye and unable to work outside the home. Through her recovery, she found a renewed love for baking and making chocolates. She started an at-home bakeshop called Sweet Strokes- named after the medical scare that prompted her to pursue her passion. She loves to experiment with flavors and has several “secret recipes” on her menu - including a Root Beer Float flavored chocolate!
On Morning Break , Byram stopped by the Baker’s Mark kitchen to show us how to make our own chocolates at home.
Ingredients:
- Melting wafers
- Flavoring
- Coconut oil
- Colors of your liking
- Sprinkles (optional)
Supplies:
- Double Boiler
- Plastic spatula
- Molds
- Squeeze bottles or droppers
Directions:
- Bring double boiler pot of water to a low boil. You don’t want your temperature too high. The key is hot but not a rolling boil so your chocolate doesn’t scorch.
- Add your coconut oil and melting wafers and gently stir.
- Keep a close eye and stir frequently so as not to end up lumpy or burnt. Look for chocolate to get to a “pancake batter like” consistency.
- Add your colors and flavors while still stirring.
- Carefully transfer to squeeze bottle and pour into your molds.
- Set in freezer 10-15 minutes.
- Pop out and enjoy.
Follow Sweet Strokes on Facebook. This is where you can also place an order for yourself or your loved ones.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.