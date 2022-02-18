Advertisement

Baker’s Mark: Carissa Byram shares how a health scare motivated her to create her own sweets business

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:54 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carissa Byram has a stroke in 2020 that left her blind in one eye and unable to work outside the home. Through her recovery, she found a renewed love for baking and making chocolates. She started an at-home bakeshop called Sweet Strokes- named after the medical scare that prompted her to pursue her passion. She loves to experiment with flavors and has several “secret recipes” on her menu - including a Root Beer Float flavored chocolate!

On Morning Break , Byram stopped by the Baker’s Mark kitchen to show us how to make our own chocolates at home.

Ingredients:

  • Melting wafers
  • Flavoring
  • Coconut oil
  • Colors of your liking
  • Sprinkles (optional)

Supplies:

  • Double Boiler
  • Plastic spatula
  • Molds
  • Squeeze bottles or droppers

Directions:

  1. Bring double boiler pot of water to a low boil. You don’t want your temperature too high. The key is hot but not a rolling boil so your chocolate doesn’t scorch.
  2. Add your coconut oil and melting wafers and gently stir.
  3. Keep a close eye and stir frequently so as not to end up lumpy or burnt. Look for chocolate to get to a “pancake batter like” consistency.
  4. Add your colors and flavors while still stirring.
  5. Carefully transfer to squeeze bottle and pour into your molds.
  6. Set in freezer 10-15 minutes.
  7. Pop out and enjoy.

Follow Sweet Strokes on Facebook. This is where you can also place an order for yourself or your loved ones.

