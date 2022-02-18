Advertisement

Art exhibit of teen Columbian surfers at Reno City Hall gallery

Surfer Dailin Tello Diaz laying down for a portrait on the beach of Termales on the Pacific...
Surfer Dailin Tello Diaz laying down for a portrait on the beach of Termales on the Pacific coast of Columbia. It is part of the “Las Olas Del Mar” art exhibit.(Iyana Esters)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:53 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno native Iyana Esters has a solo photograph and video exhibition at the Metro Gallery at Reno City Hall through April 1.

The exhibit, “Las Olas Del Mar” (Waves of The Ocean) is about Dailin Tello Diaz, a 14-year-old female surfer based in Termales, Nuquí, Chocó a remote region on the Pacific Coast of Colombia, and her peers at La Liga Surf Del Chocó, who Esters says are redefining what a surfer looks like, especially those who are young Afro-Colombian girls.

This exhibition shows the young surfers of Termales, the natural connection to the water of what she called the afrodescendants of Cimarrones, and their livelihood.

She will announce a reception on her Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/soulwellknwn/.

The exhibit is Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1 E. 1st St. in Reno. The public enters through the second floor of the Reno City Hall parking garage.

