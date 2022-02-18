Advertisement

Arson suspected in Reno apartment clubhouse fire


The newest member of the Reno Arson Investigation unit, Boston, detected an accelerant at the area of origin.(Reno Fire Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect or suspects wanted in connection with a fire at a Reno apartment building.

It happened the morning of Feb. 7, 2022. Crews responded to a fire and explosion in the clubhouse of the Montebello at Summit Ridge Apartments off Summit Ridge Drive.

The newest member of the Reno Arson Investigation unit, Boston, detected an accelerant at the area of origin, confirmed by lab testing, the Reno Fire Department said.

Investigators believe someone entered the clubhouse, poured the ignitable liquid on the floor and intentionally set the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire can call RFD at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

