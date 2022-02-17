Worker killed in accident at Nevada mine, company says

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - An employee at a mine in northern Nevada was killed in an equipment accident, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

The worker at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez Hills Underground Operation was killed late Monday night in an accident involving power haulage, which is equipment such as shuttle cars, scoops, locomotives and front end loaders.

The company told the newspaper that the area where the incident occurred has been secured and operations in the immediate vicinity have been suspended until further notice. The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration has been notified and is on site.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)