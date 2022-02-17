Advertisement

Spanish Springs, Douglas boys advance to 5A North Regional Championship

Cougars beat Damonte Ranch 56-37; Tigers tackle Bishop Manogue 59-53
Cougars beat Damonte Ranch 56-37; Tigers tackle Bishop Manogue 59-53(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:19 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The stage is now set for the high school basketball 5A North Regional Championship on the boys side of the bracket here in Nevada.

Top-seeded Spanish Springs started quickly and finished in control to eliminate #5 Damonte Ranch 56-37.

In the other semifinal, the three seed, Douglas, used stifling defense and free throw shooting to pull away from #2 Bishop Manogue 59-53.

Both teams earned a berth in next week’s 5A State Tournament.

Damonte Ranch and Bishop Manogue were eliminated.

The Cougars and Tigers will face each other Saturday at Carson High School for the 5A Northern crown. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening
Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno

Latest News

CalFire released this photo of the Airport Fire near Bishop, Calif.
Inyo County wildfire grows to 1,800 acres; no buildings burned
The scene at West Seventh Street near McCarran Boulevard where a Regional Transportation...
RTC bus hits, critically injures pedestrian in northwest Reno
Water flows through an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. in this photo taken Thursday, March...
Nevada town in canal fight seeks another chance in US court
Robert Beadles explains his reasoning behind the recall effort.
School board president responds to recall efforts