Spanish Springs, Douglas boys advance to 5A North Regional Championship

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The stage is now set for the high school basketball 5A North Regional Championship on the boys side of the bracket here in Nevada.

Top-seeded Spanish Springs started quickly and finished in control to eliminate #5 Damonte Ranch 56-37.

In the other semifinal, the three seed, Douglas, used stifling defense and free throw shooting to pull away from #2 Bishop Manogue 59-53.

Both teams earned a berth in next week’s 5A State Tournament.

Damonte Ranch and Bishop Manogue were eliminated.

The Cougars and Tigers will face each other Saturday at Carson High School for the 5A Northern crown. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

