School board president responds to recall efforts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Robert Beadles has launched an effort to recall Dr. Angie Taylor, president of the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees.

“Something has to be done, so I stepped up and we’re going to get her out,” Beadles said.

Beadles is a grandparent and a business owner who feels Taylor is harming students through social distancing and mask mandates.

“They go against the science with all these masks and social distancing,” he said.

“There’s literally a thousand studies out there that show this stuff is so much more harmful to kids than good.”

He also feels critical race theory should not be taught in schools and that the trustees are not listening to concerned parents.

“So, I actually went down to one of the school board meetings to see for myself,” Beadles said.

“And she would make it impossible for the parents to voice their concerns anymore, you know, put it in a small venue so all the parents couldn’t be heard.”

But Taylor says that’s just not the case. She claims the board has sat in public comment meetings for hours.

“Then at the end of the meeting, anything that wasn’t covered on the agenda, you can come in with your public comments and we will sit,” Taylor said.

“We have been there, as you may know, until one o’clock, two clock in the morning to do the people’s business. We’ll stay there for that.”

And the district insists critical race theory is not taught in schools.

Taylor also says she stands by the boards decision to follow state mask mandates.

“The board consistently voted to follow the governor’s directives during the global pandemic,” Taylor said.

Dave Aiazzi was once in Taylor’s place, president of the board until 2014. He says recalls are just part of the job.

“You just got to say that’s the job. You know, they might win, they might lose but you don’t cater to those people you still have to do what you think is right for the community and for your job,” Aiazzi said.

Taylor said most of all, she’s disappointed that this recall will take the focus off the students.

But Beadles says he’s passionate about the students as well.

“It’s about our kids and our kids are the future generation,” Beadles said.

“They’re our future employees, our future leaders and they’re being damaged at every level right now.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.