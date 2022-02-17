Advertisement

RTC bus hits, critically injures pedestrian in northwest Reno

By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:59 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -8:10 P.M. UPDATE: A pedestrian was in intensive care Wednesday night with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Regional Transportation Commission bus in northwest Reno, the Reno Police Department said.

West Seventh Street will be closed from McCarran Boulevard to Tasha Court at least until 11 p.m. as the Major Accident Investigation Team investigates the accident,

The cause of the crash is still being determined, but police do not believe impairment was a factor.

It happened about 6 p.m. at West Seventh Street and McCarran Boulevard.

There were three passengers on the bus and none were injured, RTC Public Information Officer Lauren Ball said. An RTC supervisor took them to their destinations.

