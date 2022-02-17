Open for Business: Leche de Luna Apothecary serves non-alcoholic, plant-based cocktails
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:57 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Patrick and Jess Flynn are bringing a brand new elixir lounge to downtown Reno. But they’re not serving just any kind of cocktails. Leche de Luna Apothecary specializes in non-alcoholic, medicinal and plant-based elixirs.
The bar space’s grand opening is Saturday, Feb. 19 with a launch party starting at 7 p.m.
Address: 541 E 4th St. Reno, NV 89512
Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.