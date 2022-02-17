New categories for cancer survivors, paraplegics in dragon boat racing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There are two new categories in Dragon Boat Racing, which will be at the Northern Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival Aug. 20 at the Sparks Marina.

There will be an All Cancer Paddlers division and a Paradragons division. They will join the Breast Cancer Paddlers division, which has 260 teams worldwide.

There will also be flower ceremonies to commemorate those who have lost people to cancer and those who are battling cancer or breast cancer.

The categories are to increase inclusivity and diversity within dragon boat racing.

Dragon boat racing registration: https://www.gwndragonboat.com/registration/

