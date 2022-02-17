Advertisement

New categories for cancer survivors, paraplegics in dragon boat racing

This was the scene at the Sparks Marina for Dragon Boat races in 2017. Photo by Chris...
This was the scene at the Sparks Marina for Dragon Boat races in 2017. Photo by Chris Buckley/KOLO.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There are two new categories in Dragon Boat Racing, which will be at the Northern Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival Aug. 20 at the Sparks Marina.

There will be an All Cancer Paddlers division and a Paradragons division. They will join the Breast Cancer Paddlers division, which has 260 teams worldwide.

There will also be flower ceremonies to commemorate those who have lost people to cancer and those who are battling cancer or breast cancer.

The categories are to increase inclusivity and diversity within dragon boat racing.

Dragon boat racing registration: https://www.gwndragonboat.com/registration/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening
Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno

Latest News

Reno Arch
The Biggest Little Wedding Crawl
Back in 2017, crews make efforts to mitigate flooding on Swan Lake.
Commissioners hear update on flood mitigation efforts in the North Valleys
Port of Subs donating portion of sales to Eddy House
Image of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. giving a speech
Martin Luther King, Jr. Gala