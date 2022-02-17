Advertisement

Nevada town in canal fight seeks another chance in US court

Water flows through an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. in this photo taken Thursday, March...
Water flows through an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. in this photo taken Thursday, March 18, 2021. Lawyers for the U.S. government and the town of Fernley go before a federal judge, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in a lawsuit over the government's plan to renovate a 115-year-old earthen irrigation canal with changes that would eliminate leaking water that local residents have long used to fill their domestic wells. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)
By Scott Sonner/Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:07 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A rural Nevada town wants another chance to try to prove the U.S. government’s plans to repair an aging, earthen irrigation canal are illegal.

Fernley says in a new motion filed in federal court in Reno that the government ignores the fact the project would eliminate leaking water residents have used for more than a century to fill their own domestic wells.

Judge Miranda Du dismissed Fernley’s lawsuit in December. She said the harms it claimed under the National Environmental Policy Act had no legal basis because their interests in the water are economic, not environmental.

Fernley’s lawyers say they want a chance to better explain why they’re concerned about both.

