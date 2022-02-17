Nevada Lieutenant Governor goes back to class

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Substitute teacher Lisa Burkhead is on her third class today. It’s government class filled with Sparks High School seniors. She’s taught before, been a principal and an administrator.

But these days call her Nevada’s newly appointed Lieutenant Governor.

“The governor is my partner and he selected me because he has prioritized education,” says Burkhead. “I am going to use my voice and my platform to continue to give feedback from our students, from our administrators, all of our educators; so that we are having those lines of communication open,” says the Lieutenant Governor.

In this class the lesson was devoted to economics. As Lieutenant Governor she’s on the board of Economic Development. She’s also chairman of the Nevada Commission on Tourism. She presides over the Nevada Senate.

But she admits her first love is education and believes she can incorporate that into her many duties. As she says students and education are Nevada’s future.

“Preparing our students and that they have the skill set that are necessary to either go into the workforce, to be able to get into an apprenticeship go to a four-year college. Whatever they choose to do,” says Burkhead.

Initially, Burkhead met with students behind closed doors. She says she wanted to get a pulse of just how COVID has impacted these seniors’ lives.

She heard from many students like Alexis Chavez. A sophomore when remote learning began, he admits he wasn’t good at it. These days socializing with kids his own age, learning in a classroom with one-on-one instruction--he says has made a big difference for him. “You never know who you are going to meet,” says Chavez. “People from another state, country, I just love coming to school,” he says.

This won’t be the last time you see the Lieutenant Governor in Northern Nevada. She’s already making plans to come up in March. We’ll have an update if that visit too involves a classroom in Washoe County.

