Inyo County wildfire prompts evacuations

CalFire released this photo of the Airport Fire near Bishop, Calif.
CalFire released this photo of the Airport Fire near Bishop, Calif.(CalFire)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:08 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISHOP, Calif. (KOLO) -An Inyo County fire has grown to 1,500 acres late Wednesday afternoon and caused the evacuation of the east side of Big Pine, fire authorities reported.

The Airport Fire started Wednesday about 4:06 p.m. near Airport Road an East Line Street east of Bishop, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention said.

CalFire lists it as zero percent contained.

