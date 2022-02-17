Advertisement

Gardnerville man among two killed in Elko County crash

Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Feb. 4, 2022 south of Wells.
Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Feb. 4, 2022 south of Wells.
By Audrey Owsley
Feb. 17, 2022
ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people who died after a crash in Elko County have been identified.

Brandon Madieros, 33, of Gardnerville and passenger Molly Adams, 33, of Lake Elsinore, Calif. died in the Feb. 4 crash about 66 miles south of Wells, Nevada State Police reported.

Troopers responded to the crash just after 7 a.m. According to investigators, Madieros and Adams were heading northbound on US93 in the northbound lane in a Dodge Ram truck. For unknown reasons the truck went off the road to the right, then traveled back across both lanes before going off the left side of the road and rolling.

Neither Madieros or Adams were wearing a seatbelt and were thrown from the truck, officials said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, you are asked to contact Trooper Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111. Reference case # 2202-00239.

