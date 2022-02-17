Advertisement

Food Bank of Northern Nevada provides food for senior citizens through the “Golden Groceries” program

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:59 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s Golden Groceries program works with local food pantries to establish food pantry locations and hours focused exclusively on serving local senior clients. Over the last several months it has continue to expand to more locations throughout Northern Nevada.

  • Sparks Christian Fellowship – 510 Greenbrae Dr, Sparks| Every Wednesday 9:00-10:00 a.m.
  • Center of Influence – 1095 E Taylor St, Reno | Every Thursday 10:00-11:00 a.m.
  • St. Francis of Assisi – 160 Hubbard Way Ste. F, Reno | Every Thursday 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • Salvation Army – 1560 Main Street, Susanville, CA | Monday through Friday 8:00-9:00 a.m.
  • Eureka Senior Center – 20 W. Gold St., Eureka | Second Tuesday of the month from 1-2:30 p.m.

Jocelyn Lantrip, Food Bank of Northern Nevada Director of Marketing spoke with KOLO 8 News Now’s Katey Roshetko about how the program works, what it offers clients and how the community can get involved to help this vulnerable population.

