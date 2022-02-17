Family First Chiropractic offers ways to check your heart’s health during heart disease awareness month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, killing over 600,000 American a year or every 1 in 4 people.

Dr. Kaitlyn Shikada with Family First Chiropractic stopped by Morning Break Thursday raise local awareness and educate the community on the importance of putting their heart health first.

This medical practice offers patients an Omega 3 Index Plus Kit which measures the amount of omega 3 fatty acid in your blood stream. Individuals with at least 8% on the index has a 35% lower chance of having a heart disease. It’s important to make sure you’re getting an accurate test so that you can learn how to increase or maintain a healthy omega 3 level. Good Omega 3 levels mean healthy blood vessels, optimum brain health, higher cognitive function, increased visual development and slower aging.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.