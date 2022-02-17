Actor Jeremy Renner’s new Disney+ show takes occupancy at The Generator

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Actor Jeremy Renner is giving back to communities around the world and is doing it in a place he calls home. Production of the unscripted show. “Rennervations” is going on now at the Oddie District.

Apart from Renner being well known as “Hawk-Eye” in Disney’s “The Avengers” this series on Disney+ looks into his passion for construction. Boardwalk Pictures needed ten thousand feet to make production possible. The Generator located in the Oddie District was the perfect place to begin filming.

The docuseries is all about reimagining no longer useful machinery to meet the community’s needs.

Nettie Oliverio, Arts and Culture Director of Foothill Partners Inc. asked Renner what a project like this means to him, it was clear he was dedicated to giving back,

“He grew like a foot and his body just opened up and he had this big smile. He was so excited and so passionate about his project and it was so thrilling to see. You know how successful it’s going to be just by seeing him and the heart behind it,” Oliverio said.

Doug Wiele, President, and Founder of Foothill Partners had gotten a phone call from Jesse Corletto of Record Street Brewing. Corletto called Wiele saying Jeremy Renner had received a commitment for Disney+ and needed space to film. Wiele shared this type of occupancy deal usually doesn’t happen this fast,

“Now Disney is in occupancy next door and underway. It’s perfectly consistent with the whole notion of the project-making things or remaking things. It might be your mind, in this case, it’s trucks, fire trucks, and buses, but it sort of fell out of the sky.”

Renner and his team have a six-month sublease and a date is not yet set for when the episodes will air.

