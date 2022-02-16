Sparks murder suspect found dead in drainage ditch

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The suspect wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Sparks has been found dead in a drainage ditch off Los Altos Parkway and Belmar.

The Sparks Police Department said a person discovered the body of Ramon Michael Clare (Mike) on Feb. 10, 2022.

Clare had a warrant for his arrest for the November 10, 2021 murder of 41 year-old Isacc Reshatoff who was found shot in a parking lot on Prater Way.

Clare’s cause of death has not yet been released.

