Sparks murder suspect found dead in drainage ditch

Mike Clare was identified as the suspect in a murder from November 2021.
Mike Clare was identified as the suspect in a murder from November 2021.(Sparks Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:40 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The suspect wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Sparks has been found dead in a drainage ditch off Los Altos Parkway and Belmar.

The Sparks Police Department said a person discovered the body of Ramon Michael Clare (Mike) on Feb. 10, 2022.

Clare had a warrant for his arrest for the November 10, 2021 murder of 41 year-old Isacc Reshatoff who was found shot in a parking lot on Prater Way.

Clare’s cause of death has not yet been released.

