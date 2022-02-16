Advertisement

Slovakia beats US men in hockey quarterfinal

Slovakia's Peter Cehlarik, left, scores the winning goal past United States goalkeeper Strauss...
Slovakia's Peter Cehlarik, left, scores the winning goal past United States goalkeeper Strauss Mann (31) during a shoot-out in a men's quarterfinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. Slovakia won 3-2.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:14 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead.

Marek Hrivik scored with 43.7 seconds left in regulation, Peter Cehlarik had the winner and Slovakia beat the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the quarterfinals. The U.S. led for almost half the game before the tying goal when Slovakia pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker to play 6-on-5.

The U.S. had gotten accustomed to playing tight games in the tournament, beating Canada by two goals and Germany by one. But blown coverage in front allowed Hrivik to knock a loose puck past goalie Strauss Mann, who was impressive until that point.

Coming up empty on four power plays, including three in the third period, came back to bite the Americans. Matty Beniers hit the post on one of the best scoring chances the U.S. had in the third, but the team could not crack Patrik Rybar, who was playing a second consecutive day in net for Slovakia.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

