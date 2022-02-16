Advertisement

Reno Fire Department preps recruits for ice rescues

RFD recruits training at Davis Creek Park.
RFD recruits training at Davis Creek Park.(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:17 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department took the polar plunge today. Recruits learned the basics of ice rescue and put their knowledge to the test.

“We’re out here at Davis Creek Park where they’ll actually get in the icy water and practice various scenarios,” said RFD Captain Kevin Joell.

Many had a renewed sense of concern for rescue skills after remembering the incident at Stampede Reservoir earlier this month.

Joell says most frozen lakes and ponds in Northern Nevada are not safe, especially when the weather fluctuates so drastically.

“So if we’ve had warming weather, that’s going to significantly affect the thickness and the integrity of the ice,” he explained.

The new recruits, in their seventeenth week of the program, were sent out on the ice. They safely bundled up in mustang survival suits before walking through training.

“We’re going to try to take this as serious as possible because this is real life situations, and we don’t know when that situation might become present for us,” said recruit Garrett Yrigoyen.

Part of the group prepared to get in the water and the other half grabbed life vests, ready to use ropes to pull them out. The scenario simulated a real rescue operation.

“Our job is to ensure that they get the experience in a controlled environment and are then safe when it happens to them in real life when responding to a call,” Joell said.

But, Joell said, the best thing you can do is to stay off the ice altogether.

