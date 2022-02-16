Advertisement

Record number of wagers on Super Bowl 2022

Rams owner Stanley Kroenke holds the Lombardi Trophy after Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022.(Source: NFL / NBC via MGN)
By Terri Russell
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:26 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - No doubt millions of people were having a good time on Super Bowl Sunday.

Sports Books around town offered betting, food, and a chance to get out and be with friends. This is the first time in a couple of year all three components were all under one roof.

And the numbers from the Nevada Gaming Control Board prove it. Nearly $180,000,000 dollars was wagered on the Super Bowl. A summary from the Nevada Gaming Control Board shows the only year that comes close to that number is Super Bowl 2018 when Philadelphia took on New England.

Last Sunday’s success comes as no surprise.

“We all thought we’d have a very good Super Bowl,” says Christopher Abraham, Senior Vice President of Marketing at the Grand Sierra Resort. “It is a combination of things, more people coming out…. secondarily there’s a lot of national marketing about sports betting and I think it is being normalized,” he says.

Abraham says there is definitely a built up desire to get out and get back to normal. If that includes betting on events so be it. He doesn’t necessarily think the lifting of mask mandates here in Nevada had much to do with the record number of wagers this past Sunday. But it didn’t hurt either.

Abraham says the numbers released by the gaming control board are statewide. He says the GSR had a good weekend, but not the best Super Bowl Sunday on record.

With patrons feeling more comfortable the next big event is next month with March Madness. The first round begins March 17th with 64 teams and four days of betting.

Abraham says as far as sports books are concerned...nothing compares to it.

