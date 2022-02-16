Large police presence near Grant Drive off Moana Lane in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police Department is responding to an incident on Grant Dr. at the intersection of Moana Ln. REMSA is staged at the Reno Fire Department near the scene. Grant Dr. is currently closed through to W. Peckham Ln. Moana Ln. is not affected at this time.

KOLO 8 News Now is on scene. We will continue to update you on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.