Growing Up Reno: Local plant enthusiast shares how propagating house plants makes great gifts

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:32 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kami Berge loves plants and grew up surrounded by house plants of various kinds. It was her mother who first taught Berge how to propagate. She also learned from her mother just how happy this kind of gift can make someone.

Plants can be propagated in different ways, but the most common is simply with water. If you’re looking to propagate one of your plants, research where to cut on the stem and what kind of propagation technique to use. It takes a week or two for a propagated leaf to sprout roots in water. Don’t keep them in water for longer than a month. If you leave a the plant in water for too long, it can actually transform the plant into strictly a water plant and will not thrive being repotted in soil.

If you have an questions about plant propagation, Kami Berge is happy to help. You can reach out to her via Facebook.

