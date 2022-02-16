Exploring the transformative connection between plants, music and people in regards to mental health and happiness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Music, plants and people. In many ways, we are all connected. KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko stopped by Absolute Music in Reno to learn more about the ways plants help music and music helps people.

The open notes of a melody, can transform us.

“For me, music has been something I can put my energy towards,” Amy Ray, the networking and media director at Absolute Music said.

And in many cases, the music itself is a product of transformation from a plant to a musical instrument.

“They would not exist without plants,” Steve Gibson, owner and general manager, said.

A sign inside the music store reads in Latin, “In the forest I lived silently and in death, I sing melodiously.”

“It’s talking about the violins because they didn’t make any noise when they were alive, but now that they’re dead, they sing,” Gibson said.

He told Roshetko that the synergy between the plants and music doesn’t stop there.

“Years and years ago, I worked for a man that suggested keeping a house plant under the grand piano because the house plant would be giving off humidity which is exactly what the piano needed,” Gibson said.

Violins and violas also need moisture in the air to preserve the wood.

“They’re more susceptible to drying and cracking and coming apart,” Gibson said. “There’s a lot more seams.”

Which is why the house plants in the violin room aren’t just for decoration.

“Plants help with keeping humidity levels high,” Ray said.

However, having quite so many plants is unusual for a music store and collecting them was the product of pandemic.

“A musician friend had a couple small plants. One of the ones behind me was just very small, and I ended up taking them in here cause I already had a few here and then it kind of exploded a little bit,” Ray laughed.

Now there are more than 50 plants throughout the store.

“That big, crazy one is an aloe vera,” Ray said. “And then there’s nerf plant and calatheas which are some of my favorites. [There is] monstera plants, and a pothos is the one behind me kind of trailing along the window.”

And while the instruments benefit from the plants because the humidity level is much higher and they’re able to sustain it, people benefit from the plants too.

“A lot of the students that have come here for a few years have complimented saying, ‘Wow! It feels so bright and happy in here and I love seeing them grow every week.” Ray said.

Which is why studies show that plants and music improve overall emotional well-being of kids, teens and adults.

“I think anything that’s artsy, whether it’s a hobby like houseplants and gardening or music or anything like that, it’s really good to put your energy towards so that you have something to escape from the real world into.”

