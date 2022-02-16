Advertisement

Dognapping investigation results in multiple arrests

Lola, a black and white Pit Bull Terrier, is still unaccounted for.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people following an investigation into a dognapping case at the Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) Shelter.

The break-in happened Feb. 2, 2022. When deputies arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m., they found several fences cut, and one kennel’s lock forcibly cut. A Pit Bull Terrier named Lola housed inside that kennel was gone.

Lola was seized by Animal Services on Jan. 10, 2022 in the interest of public safety, the sheriff’s office said, and had been declared a dangerous dog through the Washoe County Administrative Hearing Office.

Between Jan. 10 and the day of the burglary, Lola’s owner Rachel Irvin visited Lola multiple times at the WCRAS facility, the sheriff’s office said.

While investigating the WCRAS burglary, deputies learned that Lola was deemed to be aggressive and dangerous. In surveillance footage from her dognapping, Lola appeared playful and familiar with the people removing her from the premises. As a result of this and other information, deputies were able to establish probable cause to arrest Irvin.

Through intelligence gathered during a separate investigation – Animal Control Officers, with the assistance of Deputy Sheriffs, went to Irvin’s home to serve a search warrant and re-seize the dog. Deputies made contact with three other men who reside at the home: Timothy Hires, 29, Christopher King, 43, and Ryan Wood, 39. Deputies found a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and a controlled substance(s) inside the home and arrested the three men.

While serving the warrant, Irvin was seen by Animal Control Officers getting into a vehicle and leaving the home. She was later arrested during a traffic stop.

Irvin faces charges of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Burglary of a Business, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Wood faces several charges including Burglary of a Business, and Possession of a Gun by a Prohibited Person.

Both Hires and King are charged with Possession of a Scheduled I, II Controlled Substance.

The Pit Bull Terrier, Lola, is still unaccounted for. She is black and white with a distinctive white marking on her chest. Washoe County Regional Animal Services wants to warn the public to not approach her if seen. Tips on Lola’s location may be sent anonymously to WCRAS by calling (775) 322-3647, or by emailing pets@washoecounty.gov.

