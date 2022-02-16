COVID-19 cases in Washoe County continue downward trend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County health leaders are reporting good news when it comes to COVID-19 cases in our area.

Public Information Officer for the Washoe County Health District, Kevin Dick, said Wednesday that for the first time this year, the county is reporting double digit cases as opposed to triple digits, and that COVID cases are on a downward trend.

In addition to the health district seeing fewer cases, Washoe County’s 7-day moving average is 146.6, down from over 300 last week.

Despite the lower numbers, Dick said that based on CDC criteria, our positivity rate is at 27-percent. One reason for that high positivity rate, Dick concluded, was the availability of more at-home tests. “We probably have more symptomatic people that are being tested through the laboratory testing that we get those results from,” Dick said. “And we probably have more people that are using at-home tests that are not getting pulled into the statistics for the positivity rate.”

Dick said 64.5-percent of Washoe County residents 5 and older are fully vaccinated, but said only 29-percent of those who are eligible for a booster have gotten one.

Dick addressed the rapid decrease in demand for testing, due in part to the availability of at-home tests, but recommended that anyone who is having symptoms and tests negative at home, should also take a PCR test to confirm test results.

He said people can often times get same-day testing at the Livestock Events Center if they schedule an appointment by 6 a.m. They can also, in most cases, get a result within 24 hours. Due to the decline in testing demand, the Livestock Events Center recently adjusted their hours. You can find their new hours of operation here.

When asked if we would see another wave of COVID-19 before summer, Dick said it is very hard to predict. “We’re hopeful with the decline in numbers that we’re seeing occurring now and with those spring conditions where people can be out and about with better dispersion with the winds, we’ll see our cases continue to remain low moving forward.”

