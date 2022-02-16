Advertisement

Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:01 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bob Saget’s family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.

The actor and comedian’s widow and three daughters filed the suit on Tuesday.

It seeks an injunction declaring that certain records prepared during the investigation remain confidential and exempt from public disclosure.

Those records include photographs, video and audio recordings, autopsy information and more created during the investigation.

The suit says the family would suffer extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress if the information were released.

Saget died in his hotel room in January in Orlando, Florida.

A medical examiner’s report said he had COVID-19 but concluded he died from accidental blunt force trauma to the head.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening
Students at the University of Nevada, Reno walked out of class Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in protest...
Students protest dropping mask mandate; UNR releases statement

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Incident at Grant Dr.
Large police presence near Grant Drive off Moana Lane in Reno
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight