The Biggest Little Wedding Crawl

Reno Arch
Reno Arch(KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:28 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Twelve wedding venues in downtown Reno are preparing to help engaged couples with ideas for their big day at the Biggest Little Wedding Crawl on Sunday, March 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The venues include: NV Museum of Art, Washoe Public House, Forest St. Station

Wild River Grille, Whitney Peak, Renaissance Liberty Food and Wine, National Automobile Museum Reno Axe, 10 Torr, The Arch Boutique Bar, The Alpine

Couples are invited to wear ugly bridesmaid dresses, tuxedos, or wedding gowns as they tour venues while sipping signature cocktails and taste foods while meeting with local wedding professionals. Raffle prizes are available from local businesses.

Tickets cost $20 per person in advance or $30 at the door. A crawl cup, wristband, and bingo card are included with each ticket along with a map and list of available venues.

Click here to buy tickets.

