Advertisement

3-G Shutdown will affect home security systems

Cell tower
Cell tower(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:46 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -You pass by cell phone towers every day, likely with little notice, but there’s a change coming to the technology they represent which will eventually touch most of us.

It’s 5G, the next standard in communication technology. It promises a more efficient use of the electronic band width, better reception, but it’s going to leave older systems behind, beginning with 3G and that’s beginning very shortly.

ATT will shutdown its 3G system next week. Others will likely follow later in the year.

The most obvious impact will be on mobile phones. Those that use the 3G system won’t work. By now, the company that provides your service likely has let you know and has been in touch about an upgrade.

But phones aren’t the only devices impacted If you have a home alarm system, one that’s monitored 24 hours a day and can summon help from police or fire, you’ll probably find yourself talking with someone like Daniel Tarlea at TID Systems.

He’ll tell you the good news. You don’t have to replace the whole system. It will still work, It just won’t be able to send an alarm to the world outside.

“Obviously if the monitoring system will not get that signal about your system no one is going to call you. No one is going to call with an update or check for security..”

So you’ll need to buy a new communications module.

You should be hearing all of this from your alarm company or someone like Daniel. If you aren’t, just to make sure, you should call and ask.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening
Students at the University of Nevada, Reno walked out of class Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in protest...
Students protest dropping mask mandate; UNR releases statement

Latest News

RFD recruits training at Davis Creek Park.
Reno Fire Department preps recruits for ice rescues
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Rams owner Stanley Kroenke holds the Lombardi Trophy after Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI...
Record number of wagers on Super Bowl 2022
Rachel Irvin
Dognapping Investigation Arrests