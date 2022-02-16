3-G Shutdown will affect home security systems

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -You pass by cell phone towers every day, likely with little notice, but there’s a change coming to the technology they represent which will eventually touch most of us.

It’s 5G, the next standard in communication technology. It promises a more efficient use of the electronic band width, better reception, but it’s going to leave older systems behind, beginning with 3G and that’s beginning very shortly.

ATT will shutdown its 3G system next week. Others will likely follow later in the year.

The most obvious impact will be on mobile phones. Those that use the 3G system won’t work. By now, the company that provides your service likely has let you know and has been in touch about an upgrade.

But phones aren’t the only devices impacted If you have a home alarm system, one that’s monitored 24 hours a day and can summon help from police or fire, you’ll probably find yourself talking with someone like Daniel Tarlea at TID Systems.

He’ll tell you the good news. You don’t have to replace the whole system. It will still work, It just won’t be able to send an alarm to the world outside.

“Obviously if the monitoring system will not get that signal about your system no one is going to call you. No one is going to call with an update or check for security..”

So you’ll need to buy a new communications module.

You should be hearing all of this from your alarm company or someone like Daniel. If you aren’t, just to make sure, you should call and ask.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.