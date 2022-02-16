Advertisement

20 injured in Missouri school bus crash

Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from a basketball game.(Source: Gray News/file)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:41 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus from the Koshkonong School District in southern Missouri.

Authorities reported 20 people were injured in the crash, KYTV reported.

The patrol said the driver drove off Highway 99 north of Thomasville around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from a basketball game.

The bus crossed the highway several times before it hit several trees and flipped onto its side, authorities said.

One student suffered moderate injuries, and emergency crews treated 17 other students were treated for minor injuries, the patrol said. Two adults were also treated for injuries.

Most of the injured were taken by private vehicles to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, while one student was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark.

The bus driver wasn’t hurt, the report said.

Copyright 2022 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening
Students at the University of Nevada, Reno walked out of class Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in protest...
Students protest dropping mask mandate; UNR releases statement

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Prosecutors build case for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
Grant Dr. standoff
Large police presence near Grant Drive off Moana Lane in Reno